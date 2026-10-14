Meghalaya Speaker seeks legal opinion on eight UDP MLAs’ merger with BJP

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Tuesday said he was examining the merger letter submitted by eight former United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and was awaiting legal opinions before taking a decision.

The remarks came after the eight legislators, accompanied by BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai, met the Speaker to seek acknowledgement of the merger letter submitted to his office on September 25.

"I am still examining it, waiting for legal opinion from different sources. It will be coming very soon," Sangma said. He also confirmed receiving a petition from UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh and said he had given the party 10 days to rectify its defective submission.

The Speaker clarified that the Assembly had not recognised the merger and that he was examining the matter within his jurisdiction while seeking legal advice. He also noted that the Election Commission of India had its own prerogatives in the matter.

Sangma said he was not delaying the decision but needed time to examine the issue and obtain legal opinions. He added that even his earlier decision was under scrutiny.

The eight legislators submitted the merger letter to the Speaker's office on September 25, two days after joining the BJP, when the Speaker was absent. The office has yet to acknowledge the submission.

The Speaker's decision remains a key procedural step in the political realignment, which has altered the numerical strength of the UDP and the BJP in the Meghalaya Assembly.

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