Meghalaya: Special Measures for Elderly and Persons with Disabilities with 'vote-from-home' Option

SHILLONG: In the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats, citizens aged above 85 and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) having a 40 percent disability benchmark will have the option of voting from home. This is to make the electoral process more accessible and inclusive. Meghalaya is electorally mapped for April 19, and the total number of voters in the State is 2,217,100, which would be inclusive of males, females, and the third gender. In addition to this, there are 23,793 voters aged 80 plus and 10,345 voters aged 85 plus. Furthermore, 11,179 voters are Persons with Disabilities (PwD).
To ensure that accessibility is made possible, the Election Commission directs Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to situate all polling stations on the ground floor and provide ramps with proper gradients for the elderly and differently-abled voters. PwD voters can inform their details to demand wheelchair facilities through the Saksham ECI App, and visually impaired individuals can be accompanied by a companion to cast their votes on their behalf as per Rule 49N of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.
Polling booths are equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), such as drinking water, waiting sheds, toilets with water facilities, adequate lighting, ramps for PwD electors, and standard voting compartments. Permanent ramps and infrastructure are being put in at every polling station.
Furthermore, efforts are being taken to identify and tag PwD and senior citizens at their respective polling stations, so that disability-specific arrangements can be made available to ease their operations. Volunteers appointed by the RO/DEO would be of assistance to such senior citizens, especially concerning physically locating and escorting them to the polling booths.
There is special emphasis on the sensitization of polling personnel about the unique needs of differently-abled voters. Additionally, Braille ballot sheets will be provided at every polling station to help visually impaired voters.
Such an all-round approach towards inclusive voting will ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their right to vote independently and with dignity.
