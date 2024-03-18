Meghalaya: Special Measures for Elderly and Persons with Disabilities with 'vote-from-home' Option

SHILLONG: In the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats, citizens aged above 85 and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) having a 40 percent disability benchmark will have the option of voting from home. This is to make the electoral process more accessible and inclusive. Meghalaya is electorally mapped for April 19, and the total number of voters in the State is 2,217,100, which would be inclusive of males, females, and the third gender. In addition to this, there are 23,793 voters aged 80 plus and 10,345 voters aged 85 plus. Furthermore, 11,179 voters are Persons with Disabilities (PwD).