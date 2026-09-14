Meghalaya: Speculation Mounts Over Paul Lyngdoh Amid Possible UDP-BJP Shift

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Speculation over a possible political realignment of United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified, with questions being raised over whether senior UDP leader and West Shillong MLA Paul Lyngdoh could be among those considering a move to the saffron party.

The speculation gained momentum after BJP leader and Lyngdoh's political rival in West Shillong, former MLA Mohendro Rapsang, said the party was open to welcoming new entrants. However, Rapsang stopped short of confirming whether Lyngdoh was among those planning to join the BJP.

"BJP is welcoming, the more the merrier.....," Rapsang said when asked about the reported movement of UDP legislators.

Asked specifically whether he would remain with the BJP if Lyngdoh joined the party, Rapsang replied, "...we will see who joins first. Let them join first."

Reports have suggested that around eight to nine UDP legislators could join the BJP, making the development one of the most closely watched political developments in Meghalaya.

Lyngdoh, however, has not confirmed any decision to leave the UDP or join the BJP.

The speculation assumes significance given Lyngdoh's senior position within the UDP and his role as one of the party's prominent regional voices. He had earlier spoken openly about instability within the party and acknowledged that a "good number" of UDP legislators had established direct links with the BJP's national leadership.

Lyngdoh had also warned about the weakening of the regional political space, saying the UDP could eventually be reduced to one or two MLAs. At the same time, he had said he did not want to blame any individual for the party's failure.

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