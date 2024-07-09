Meghalaya: State BJP holds first meet after Lok Sabha polls

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its first State Executive Meeting after the Lok Sabha polls at state party headquarters in Bivar Road on Monday.

The meeting was attended by George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy, State BJP President Rikman G Momin, Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA A.L. Hek, BJP legislator and Chairman of MTDC Sanbor Shullai and other state office bearers and executive members of the party.

At the State Executive Meet various plans and programs related to Meghalaya’s growth and development were discussed and roadmaps were created to ensure that the state’s aspirations find fulfilment through central policies.

During one such deliberation, Hek requested the Central government through the visiting Union minister, that Khasi and Garo languages be included in the 8th Schedule.

“The inclusion will fructify a long standing demand of Meghalaya’s citizens and will also ease academic struggles for students in far flung areas, helping improve future prospects of the people,” Hek added.

Meanwhile, Kurian also laid out various schemes for Meghalaya that have been conceived by the Narendra Modi led government at the centre, schemes that will vastly improve the animal husbandry and fisheries scenario in the state and as a consequence will uplift the financial condition of people involved in this industry.

