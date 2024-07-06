Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visits flood affected areas in Garo Hills

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Friday visited the flood hit areas in the plain belt region of Garo Hills.

During his visit, Sangma directed the district administration to provide all relief assistance to the affected population. The worst hit areas are Silkata, Namabila and Haripur.

In the last three years the plain belt areas and North East as a whole did not witness heavy rainfall such as this and there were no floods in these areas. However, this year the state has received excess rainfall that is likely to lead to flooding.

The major factor that could lead to flooding in the plain belt is water breaking the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

Heavy rains that lashed the State since last month till date have caused widespread destruction and triggered landslides at many places with more severe effect on the southern districts of the State.

There were reports that in West Garo Hills, four villages were completely cut off in Pattangre village under Dalu Block, Dabelagre village and Kopogre village under Gambegre Block and Sapalgre village under Selsella Block.

