Meghalaya: State government appointed Iamonlang Syiem as chairperson of MSCW for three years

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The state government has appointed Iamonlang M. Syiem as the Chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) for a period of three years.

This was stated in a notification dated June 27, by the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department Sampath Kumar.

Syiem was formerly the Chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. She stepped down from that role on March 1 after attaining the age of 65.

However, the cabinet decided to increase the age limit for the MSCW from 65 to 70, thereby allowing Syiem to take on the new role.

She is also a retired Associate Professor and was Head of the Department of Sociology at St Edmund's College.

The MSCW remained non-functional for a year since the post of the chairperson was lying vacant following the resignation of Phidalia Toi on June 24 last year.

