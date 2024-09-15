Meghalaya: State-Level Continuation of Nursing Education Workshop held at NEIGRIHMS

Shillong: NEIGRIHMS successfully concluded the State Level Continuation of Nursing Education (CNE) workshop on ‘Patient Safety’ on September 13. The event attracted over 800 participants from across the state from various fields of healthcare practice to advance the dialogue and delve into the best practices in patient safety.

The program started with a mesmerizing welcome song by the B.Sc. Nursing students. In her welcome address, Chief Nursing Officer, NEIGRIHMS ,Ridaker Khonglah stated that patient safety was about empathy and responsibility, emphasizing on the overall goal of the workshop to make every patient’s experience as safe and positive as can be.

In her keynote address, Nursing Superintendent NEIGRIHMS, Irene A Nongtraw, expounded on the focus given to the theme “Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety” for the year 2024 and underlined the critical importance of ethical principles and the attention healthcare professionals pay to their patients’ safety and well-being. She stressed the need for correct and timely diagnosis in the face of the complexity of modern healthcare, to ensure favourable outcomes and, most importantly, enhanced patient safety.

The Special Guest for the event, Medical Superintendent of NEIGRIHMS, Prof. C. Daniala, highlighted cutting-edge technologies and methods to prevent errors and improve patient safety. He stressed radiation safety and gave a detailed account of precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to radiation.

The Chief Guest, Prof. (Dr.) Nalin Mehta, Director NEIGRIHMS, expressed delight at the large number of delegates from diverse backgrounds attending the CNE and lauded their collective commitment towards improving patient safety. He stated that nurses, representing a noble profession, should employ all possible means to deliver and ensure high-quality care with the sole intention of beneficence. ‘If patient safety is achieved; safety of doctors and nurses gets ensured,’ he added.

Extremely engaging and thought-provoking sessions were led by the experts on topics such as Principles of Patient Safety, Effective Communication, Patient Safety Practices: Surgical Safety, Proper Documentation, Informed Consent, Medication Safety, Prevention of Common Errors, Safe Transfusion Practices, Infection Prevention and Control, Licensure and Incident Reporting; and Firefighting. The deliberations lasted through the course of the day, stated a press release.

