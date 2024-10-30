Meghalaya: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia To Inaugurate Cherry Blossom Festival

SHILLONG: Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to inaugurate Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15, celebrating the first-ever collaboration between the state and Japan for this significant event.
The two-day event will be held at Madan Kurkalang in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District and it awaits the confirmation of a high-ranking Japanese official's attendance.
Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced the launch of a Tourism Buddy Scheme, stationing 70 trained youths across popular destinations to assist the incoming tourists.
During the peak tourist season starting in November, these guides will provide security and assistance at key locations including Laitlum, Ward's Lake, Mawsmai Cave, and Umiam Lake.
Popular singer Usha Uthup will take the spotlight at the forthcoming Shillong Literary Festival, listed for November 18- 19, 2024, at Wards Lake.
The two-day event has confirmed participation from renowned authors like Vikram Seth and Shobha De, along with renowned Meghalaya poet Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih.
With the aim of displaying the region's literary heritage, this event will feature book launches, author discussions, poetry sessions, and interactive workshops.
These events will pave a pathway for writers to connect with readers while fostering creative dialogue. Tickets for the event will be available at the Wards Lake Counter. Further announcements will reveal the complete schedule and list of more participants.
