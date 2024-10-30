Meghalaya: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia To Inaugurate Cherry Blossom Festival

SHILLONG: Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to inaugurate Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15, celebrating the first-ever collaboration between the state and Japan for this significant event.

The two-day event will be held at Madan Kurkalang in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District and it awaits the confirmation of a high-ranking Japanese official's attendance.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced the launch of a Tourism Buddy Scheme, stationing 70 trained youths across popular destinations to assist the incoming tourists.

During the peak tourist season starting in November, these guides will provide security and assistance at key locations including Laitlum, Ward's Lake, Mawsmai Cave, and Umiam Lake.