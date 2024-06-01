Meghalaya Supply Minister Comingone Ymbon chairs meeting of State Consumer Protection Council in Shillong

SHILLONG: Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister and Chairman of the State Consumer Protection Council, Shri Comingone Ymbon chaired the meeting of the State Consumer Protection Council at the Main Conference Hall, Main Secretariat Building, Shillong, on Friday. The meeting was attended by members of the council including MLAs, Shri Rupert Momin, Srimati Santa Mary Shylla, Shri Damanbait Lamare along with other officials.

Shri Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department welcomed all the dignitaries and summarized the purpose and agenda of the meeting. He informed that the meeting was held to assess various initiatives undertaken by the department like the Price Monitoring System (PMS), monitoring of prices of 22 essential commodities to give advance feedback for taking appropriate policy interventions to ensure the availability of essential commodities and keep price of the item under control, at the district and sub-divisions level the Price Monitoring Vigilance Committee submitted a report on a quarterly basis, the CONFONET, e-Daakhil portal.

The meeting also discussed on the illegal smuggling of sugar along the Indo-Bangladesh border in which the department has instructed all the Districts/Sub-Divisions to communicate and coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF) and relevant departments accordingly to prevent such illegal activities and to prevent sugar inflation. Ensuring stringent quality check mechanisms for distribution of quality foodgrains to the citizens, a Consumer Awareness Programmes and Aadhaar Enrolment camp was set up. The meeting also addressed the issue of fortified rice and its awareness, and suggested a regular inspection of petrol pumps regarding complaints against fuel adulteration.

The Minister urged the officials to have a robust mechanism to conduct consumer awareness programmes, sensitization on consumer rights at the district and state level. He also instructed at the district level to involve Self Help Groups in spreading awareness to the people at the grassroot level, stated the press release.

Also Read: Consumer Affairs Minister Comingone Ymbon chairs meeting of State Consumer Protection Council in Shillong

Also Watch: