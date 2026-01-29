Meghalaya: Suspicious poster near Tura Law College under probe; Police, administration urge calm

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: West Garo Hills (WGH) district police on Wednesday took cognizance of a suspicious poster found pasted on an electric pole near Law College at Araimile in Tura, triggering concern among residents and prompting swift police and administrative action to prevent any disturbance to law and order.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma, IPS, said no similar posters had been reported from other parts of the district so far. "Preliminary assessment indicates that this may be a deliberate attempt by person(s) or group(s) with vested interests to create anxiety and disturb the law and order situation in the district," he said.

The SP said the poster had been removed and sent for forensic examination. A case was registered at Araimile police station and investigation was initiated. He added that efforts were underway to identify those responsible for pasting and circulating the poster with the intent to create panic and communal disharmony, and that strict action would be taken under relevant sections of law.

Appealing to the public, police urged citizens not to panic or be misled by messages circulating on social media or other platforms aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

People were also asked to report any suspicious activity or information to the nearest police station, outpost, beat house or the Police Control Room (PCR), Tura, through the helpline numbers provided by the district police. Authorities assured that the law and order situation in West Garo Hills district remained under control and that necessary measures were being taken to maintain peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal, IAS, said it had come to the notice of the district administration that certain messages circulating on social media regarding the poster had caused anxiety and panic among sections of the public.

He said the unclaimed poster had been removed by police and sent for forensic examination as part of further investigation. The Deputy Commissioner added that police were making all efforts to identify the individual(s) or group(s) responsible by tracing evidence, including fingerprints and technical inputs, and that strict action would be taken as per law.

Appealing for restraint, Aggarwal urged the public not to allow a few miscreants and vested interests to disrupt social harmony or create public distress. He cautioned that the circulation of unverified information had the potential to generate unnecessary panic and communal disharmony.

Calling for collective responsibility, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to citizens to maintain calm and allow the administration and police to ensure the safety and security of all. He reiterated that all necessary steps were being taken to maintain peace and urged the public to refrain from acting on misinformation while extending full cooperation to the district administration and police.

