Meghalaya Takes Strides Towards Cleanliness Goals- 207 Waste Collection e-Vehicles Launched

SHILLONG: In a significant stride towards achieving the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, launched and handed over 207 Waste Collection e-Vehicles to various blocks in East Jaintia Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills, and West Jaintia Hills. The ceremony, attended by key dignitaries, marked a pivotal moment in the state's commitment to cleanliness.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sangma expressed pride in the rapid progress made in just nine months, with the state's ODF Plus reaching an impressive 84.33% from a mere 10%. He highlighted the government's dedication and the department's commitment to working in saturation mode to secure a position among the top ten states in cleanliness.

Emphasizing the importance of community participation, Sangma stated, "Distribution of e-Vehicles to different communities is a step forward, ensuring government collaboration with citizens. Working together with a sense of purpose and passion can make a visible difference."

Chief Minister Sangma further announced a quarterly initiative where the government and society would join hands to clean towns and villages. He stressed the need to revive the cultural and traditional values of cleanliness and hygiene, embedding them in the youth for a cleaner and healthier future.

Minister Marcuise M Marak outlined the state's ambitious plans for 2024-2025, including achieving 100% ODF Plus, installing over 1 lakh individual household latrines, establishing community sanitary complexes, and implementing fecal sludge management units. The minister also reiterated the commitment to environmental sustainability with the setup of Govardhan and Plastic Waste Management units across the state.

As Meghalaya propels forward in its Swachh Bharat Mission, the distribution of 207 Waste Collection e-Vehicles signifies a concrete step towards enhancing waste management and cleanliness. With a collective effort from the government and citizens, Meghalaya aims for a prominent position in national cleanliness rankings. The state's ambitious plans for the coming years underscore its commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for its residents.