Meghalaya: Taxi Asociation Declines Tourism Director’s Invite for Meeting

Shillong: One of the taxi associations of the state of Meghalaya has denied participation in a meeting convened by the Director of Meghalaya Tourism. The meeting was scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association had announced their refusal to attend the meeting convened by the Director of Meghalaya Tourism, Cyril V Diengdoh. In a letter addressed to the Director, All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association president Ricaldison Dohling said the organisation had unanimously decided that the leaders of the association would not attend the meeting as currently structured.

The president added their organisation was the first to inform the state government about the challenges faced by tourist taxi owners, operators, and drivers of Meghalaya adding that the other stakeholders do not need to be included in the meeting as the concerns highlighted “are specific to our sector and related only to the operation of tourist vehicles” on the roads of the state.

“Therefore, we find it inappropriate and unnecessary to involve stakeholders such as tour operators, guides, or hotels, who have no direct connection to our core issues. Vehicles operate on the roads, not inside hotels or tour operators’ offices, and this meeting should reflect that fact,” the letter added.

He also added that only relevant organisations should be called for the meeting regarding the problems faced by the taxi operators and owners of the state. “We urge your office to reconsider the composition of these meetings and ensure that future discussions are limited to tourist drivers and taxi operators. Including other stakeholders only dilutes the discussion and delays any meaningful resolution to the real issues,” he added saying that the organisation will not participate in any meetings in the presence of unrelated parties till their concerns are addressed.