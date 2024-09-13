Meghalaya: TB screening camp at Raj Bhavan leads to community support initiative

Shillong: A comprehensive TB screening camp was organized on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan premises for officers, staff members, and their families. The primary objectives of the screening were early detection and prevention, aiming to identify TB at its initial stages to prevent its spread and ensure timely treatment. This initiative is critical not only for the individuals screened but also for safeguarding the wider community.

During the screening, 65 individuals were assessed. Sputum samples were collected from 9 individuals, and 44 underwent X-ray examinations. The event went beyond diagnosis, serving as a platform for community engagement under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat initiative. As part of this effort, the staff of Raj Bhavan pledged to provide nutritional support to 17 paediatric TB patients from East Khasi Hills over the next six months.

The Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar, personally distributed the first instalment of monthly nutritional support to 7 paediatric TB patients currently undergoing treatment, who were accompanied by their family members. The remaining food baskets were handed over to the District TB Centre, Shillong for further distribution to other patients, ensuring the continuity of support for the wider community. This nutritional assistance is crucial in helping patients maintain their strength, adhere to treatment, and improve overall treatment outcomes.

The program also aimed to address the stigma and misconceptions surrounding TB. By providing support openly, the community stood united in compassion, breaking down the fear of judgment often faced by TB patients. This touching initiative exemplifies the united efforts of the Raj Bhavan community in the battle against TB. The Raj Bhavan community is hopeful that this initiative will inspire more people to become donors or Nikshay Mitra through the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan platform.

The Governor addressed the challenges faced by one young patient who had stopped education. The Governor counselled both the patient and his father, assuring them of support to help him return to school. The Governor emphasized the importance of education, stating, ‘No child should miss education due to illnesses’. Additionally, the Governor highlighted the need for greater awareness about TB, ensuring that those affected receive timely treatment and support, stated a press release.

