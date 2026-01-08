Meghalaya: TD Shira to submit proposal to CM for upgrading key rural roads in Resubelpara

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Legislator from Resubelpara constituency and Tourism Minister TD Shira have said he will soon submit a detailed proposal to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking the upgradation and improvement of at least six to seven important roads connecting rural and interior areas of his constituency. He emphasized that the government's focus is on strengthening existing road infrastructure rather than announcing new projects.

Reiterating his commitment to consolidating existing connectivity, Shira said that, subject to the state's financial position, priority would be given to improving town roads that serve as vital links to interior areas, with a target of completing major interior road improvements by 2028.

"We are expecting all roads in the constituency to be developed by next year, before the end of our term. I plan to submit a proposal for six to seven roads and discuss the matter with the Chief Minister. If the financial condition of the state allows, all these roads will be developed. I will focus on improving town roads connecting interior areas rather than taking up new roads. Most of the interior villages are now connected with new roads. Interior roads will be improved by 2028," Shira said.

Pointing to steady gains in road connectivity across North Garo Hills, the minister said the emphasis has now shifted to upgrading and widening existing stretches to ensure durability and long-term connectivity. "I will not ask for new roads," Shira added, stressing that the government is prioritizing quality upgradation of roads already in place, particularly those connecting remote villages with towns and highways.

On the status of interior roads in Resubelpara, the legislator said several village roads have already been developed, and most interior villages are now connected through new routes. He said the government aims to ensure that all remaining roads in the constituency are completed by next year, before the end of the current term.

Shira also highlighted visible improvements on the Dudhnoi-Resubelpara road, noting that it now offers smooth connectivity and links directly with National Highway 51. He said a major boost is expected this year with the improvement and widening of National Highway 127B in Meghalaya, particularly the Darugiri-Songsak-Williamnagar junction section. The Songsak-Mendipathar stretch within this corridor connects Williamnagar and further links to the NH route from Tura to Nongstoin and onward to Shillong, making it a crucial east-west artery across West and North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

The minister added that the upgraded NH-127B, which connects Dhubri in Assam with Phulbari, Tura, Rongram, Rongjeng, and Nongstoin before extending towards Shillong, is emerging as a major north-south highway corridor for Meghalaya. He said the highway would also function as a second line of supply, strengthening strategic connectivity towards Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.

Shira informed that work to convert the Songsak-Mendipathar road from a single lane to an intermediate lane is expected to begin this year, with Rs 145 crore earmarked for the project under World Bank funding. He said the upgrade forms part of the World Bank-assisted Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project, in which the Songsak-Mendipathar stretch is a key component.

