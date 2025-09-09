Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Shira resigns following midnight directive from CM Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a dramatic political development on the eve of the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira resigned from his post early Monday morning, following a late-night directive from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Shira, the 80-year-old legislator from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, revealed that he received the call from the Chief Minister around 11 pm on Sunday. “I received a call from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at 11 pm at night when I was about to sleep. Today before 9:30 am I resigned. As a loyal party man, I cannot say no,” Shira told reporters.

Speaker Thomas Sangma confirmed the resignation, saying, “This morning, I have received the letter of resignation from Deputy Speaker TD Shira and accordingly I have accepted it. Immediately, I called for an emergent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to decide the calendar of the ongoing Autumn Session. The BAC has decided that elections for the new Deputy Speaker will be held on the last day of the Session.”

Though Shira did not cite any reason in his resignation letter, the move has triggered intense political speculation. His sudden ouster comes amid murmurs of a cabinet reshuffle, with the NPP facing growing pressure over the absence of cabinet representation from North Garo Hills for over 15 years, despite sweeping all four constituencies in the 2023 polls.

Acknowledging the demand for representation, Shira said, “There is a little demand from the people of North Garo Hills as out of four at least one should be inducted in the ministry. But it’s up to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. No information is received by me.”

While maintaining that he has not sought a cabinet berth, Shira reiterated his loyalty to the party. “I got a direction from my party high command that I should resign today. As a loyal party man, I have to do what the direction given by the high command.”

On the possibility of being accommodated in the cabinet, Shira remained cautious. “That I don’t know, nothing was told to me. It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. I have never made any demand that I should be inducted in the cabinet.”

