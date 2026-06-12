Meghalaya: Territorial integrity must be protected at all costs, says RS MP James Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Newly elected Rajya Sabha member James P.K. Sangma on Thursday said India's territorial integrity must be protected at all costs amid concerns over reported attempts to push Bangladeshi nationals into Indian Territory. He also stressed the need to strengthen border infrastructure and expand trade ties with Bangladesh.

Speaking shortly after receiving his Certificate of Election, Sangma said safeguarding national security and securing the country's borders would remain a top priority, particularly for Meghalaya, which shares a long international boundary with Bangladesh. His remarks come at a time when border management and security concerns have gained renewed attention following reports of attempted cross-border push-ins along sections of the Indo-Bangladesh frontier.

"The territorial integrity of India must be maintained at all costs. Government agencies are already addressing these concerns. I will extend my full support to whatever work has been done by the Government of India to secure our borders and uphold national security," Sangma said.

Speaking on the pending border fencing with Bangladesh, the newly elected parliamentarian said he would take up the completion of pending projects, including border fencing and other unfinished schemes, in consultation with both the State and Central Governments.

Highlighting Meghalaya's strategic location, Sangma said the State stands to benefit significantly from enhanced border trade and greater economic engagement with Bangladesh.

"For Meghalaya as a state, we have to look at border trade. Rather than looking East, looking South makes more sense to us. There will be a lot of collaboration and interaction with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to explore more ways and means of increasing trade," the new MP said.

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