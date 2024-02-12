Meghalaya: This Valentine's Day Karan Johar's Love Storiyaan is Set to Charm OTT Audiences with Shillong's Love Tale

MEGHALAYA: On this Valentine’s Day, a leading OTT platform is all set to bring in northeast stories a treat. Karan Johar's "Dharma Productions" announces to unveil the web series titled "Love Storiyaan", designed to delight the viewers with the exquisite love that blossoms in the glamorous beauty of Meghalaya on the 14th Feb, 2024.

The series is on the way to be available on the leading streaming platform Amazon Prime is ready to light up the screens. Directed by Vivek Soni, known for his award winning hits including "Ra.One", "Udta Punjab" etc. "Love Storiyaan" is set on the premise of a love tale of Shillong's popular radio jockey Nicholas Jonathan Kharnami also known as RJ Nicky. The story beautifully pens a remarkable bond with a college professor named Rajni Chhetri who happens to be a former rival turned partner. "The story plot immediately clicked something in me as soon as a read it. It was an ordinary yet an extraordinary tale of love, and that's inspired me to go for it," expressed Vivek Soni to a local daily.

Set in the breathtaking premises of the states of Meghalaya and Assam, the series captures a love story that matches the culture and beauty of Northeast. Taking an inspiration from the India Love Project the series visualises and tells the untold stories about the Northeast, shedding light on the rich culture of the region.

Somen Mishra who is the person behind the series, shared his passion for showcasing the diversity of the two states through engaging storytelling as he states, "We usually do not see much representation of the north eastern states in the mainstream platforms, so when we saw the story in love and romance and how beautiful it was we immediately grabbed the chance".

Premiering on the occasion of Valentine's "Love Storiyaan" is likely to enthrall audiences off their feet with a realistic depiction of boundary-crossing love stories, with a beacon of hope and inspiration for true lovers.

