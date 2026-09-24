UDP MLAs’ BJP Switch Won’t Affect Meghalaya Government, Says Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said the decision of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was an internal matter between the two political parties and would not affect the functioning of the coalition government.

"It's a situation between two political parties. It's the decision of the respective MLAs; it has nothing to do with the National People's Party as such. It's the desire of the MLAs. The strength of the coalition remains the same; therefore, it has not disturbed the overall functioning of the government," Sangma told media persons in Shillong. He said the National People's Party (NPP) continued to have a majority in the House and expressed confidence in the stability of the government.

"NPP has a majority in the House; therefore, we are confident. But there will be some concerns between the two political parties that they have to figure out," he said.

With the latest political shift, the BJP's strength in the Meghalaya Assembly has risen to 10 MLAs. The Chief Minister said the BJP had not sought any increase in its share of Cabinet berths following the development.

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