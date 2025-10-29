Meghalaya: Zenith Sangma quits TMC, set to return to Congress’ fold

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant political development in Meghalaya, Zenith M. Sangma, the younger brother of former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma, is set to rejoin the Indian National Congress after receiving approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), following his resignation from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

A formal communication dated 28 October 2025 from AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal to Dr A. Chellakumar, the Congress in-charge for Meghalaya, stated that "the Congress President has approved the proposal for the rejoining of Zenith Sangma into the Indian National Congress." In his resignation letter to the Meghalaya TMC leadership, Zenith declared, "After much thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from the post of Vice-President of the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress and also from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect," while emphasizing that it was the right moment to "begin a new chapter" aligned with his vision for the people he serves.

The move is seen as a strategic gain for the Congress in the Garo Hills and a setback for the Meghalaya TMC, highlighting growing internal turbulence within the party ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. Political analysts note that Zenith's return could consolidate the Congress's presence in the region and shift the opposition dynamics in the state.

