Meghalaya to Constitute Sixth Pay Commission Soon, Says CM Conrad Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday announced that the state government had decided to constitute the Sixth Pay Commission, with the process for setting up the panel already underway.

"We have finally decided and the Sixth Pay Commission committee will be constituted," Sangma said.

Sangma said preliminary discussions on the composition of the commission had already been held and that the appointment of its chairman and members was now largely a matter of procedure.

"I expect that within maybe a week or a couple of weeks, we should be able to formally announce the chairman of the committee, as well as the members," he said.

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