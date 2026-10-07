Tripura announces 3% DA hike for employees, boosts welfare measures

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and retired employees, taking the total DA/DR to 44 per cent.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, Saha said the revised DA and DR would take effect from October 1, 2026. The decision would entail an additional annual expenditure of around Rs 300 crore, while the government would spend about Rs 125 crore during the current financial year.

Saha also announced an increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA) to 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per month, with effect from October 1. He said the decisions were aimed at improving the welfare of government employees and pensioners despite the State's limited financial resources.

Saha said the government was working to reduce the gap between the DA of State and Central government employees. While Central government employees were receiving around 60 per cent DA, the State's revised rate stood at 44 per cent.

On the 8th Pay Commission, Saha said the Central government had initiated the process and the State government was also examining the matter.

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and senior Finance Department officials were present at the press conference.

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