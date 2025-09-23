PGSU urges governor’s intervention to save NEHU Tura campus

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, has appealed to the Governor of Meghalaya to intervene in what it termed as a crippling institutional and financial crisis that threatens the future of thousands of students.

Recently, a delegation led by PGSU vice president Chakram D. Sangma, accompanied by CoMSO Adviser and High Court Advocate, submitted a detailed memorandum to the Governor outlining the deteriorating condition of the campus, which will complete 30 years next year.

The students highlighted that despite three decades of existence, the campus continues to grapple with inadequate classrooms, lack of basic amenities such as clean water, laboratories, hostels, and transport, and unhygienic living conditions. They further alleged that recent budget cuts by the Centre have left the institution paralysed, halting recruitment, promotions, and essential academic activities.

The memorandum underscored that the financial crunch has severely impacted students, with welfare programmes nearly non-existent and self-financed departments like the MSW course running without permanent recognition. Departments are reportedly on the verge of closure, leaving hundreds of students anxious about their academic future.

“We cannot jeopardize the academic future of thousands of students,” said PGSU vice president Chakram D. Sangma. “This is not only an institutional matter but also a humanitarian one. Students are being denied the dignity and rights they deserve as members of a flagship university. This is a call to action toward stability, dignity, and a thriving educational environment for our campus community.”

The union warned that without urgent financial and administrative reform, NEHU Tura Campus risks losing its purpose and legacy, eroding the confidence of students, parents, and faculty. They expressed hope that the Governor’s intervention would restore stability and ensure that the campus fulfils its mission of providing inclusive and quality education in the Garo Hills.

