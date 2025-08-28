Meghalaya to Hold SSLC Exams in January 2026

Correspondent

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has officially announced that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination, 2026, will commence in the last week of January next year. The notification, issued with the approval of the state government through letter on August 25, 2025, from Shillong, underscores the Board’s preparedness to conduct the crucial examination well ahead of schedule.

“Further information concerning the examination will be notified in due time,” said F. R. Laloo, Director Accreditation and Controller of Examinations, MBoSE, in the formal communiqué released from Tura.

