Meghalaya to launch ‘Ka Jingkyrmen’ project to raise POCSO awareness

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority is set to launch "Ka Jingkyrmen (Hope)", a project aimed at promoting awareness and sensitisation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at Ai Jingshai English Secondary School in Mawiong Umjapung, East Khasi Hills district, on Wednesday.

The programme, scheduled to begin at 9 am on October 14, will also introduce a plan of action for conducting awareness and sensitisation activities under the legislation.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere, Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya and Patron-in-Chief of the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, will attend as the chief guest and deliver the inaugural address. Justice H.S. Thangkhiew, a judge of the High Court and Executive Chairman of the authority, will attend as the guest of honour.

Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Government's Social Welfare Department, will also address the gathering, while A.M. Ripnar, Member Secretary of the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, will deliver the welcome address.

Students of Ai Jingshai English Secondary School will present a special song during the programme. The event will begin with the National Anthem, followed by the felicitation of dignitaries and the NALSA theme song.

B. Kharlukhi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority for East Khasi Hills district, will deliver the vote of thanks. The programme will be conducted by T.T.M. Sangma, Officer on Special Duty of the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, a press release said.

Also Read: Tripura Steps Up Noise Pollution Monitoring Ahead of Durga Puja