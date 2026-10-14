Tripura Steps Up Noise Pollution Monitoring Ahead of Durga Puja

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura State Pollution Control Board has distributed 35 sound level meters to the police to strengthen noise pollution monitoring across the state, taking the total number of devices distributed so far to 80.

The initiative aims to improve enforcement of noise pollution rules and address complaints about excessive noise in urban and rural areas, particularly during the upcoming Durga Puja festival. The Government has also issued a notification banning the use of DJs at puja pandals and in processions.

The distribution and demonstration programme was held at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala in the presence of Science, Technology and Environment Minister Animesh Debbarma.

The initiative comes amid concerns over loudspeakers, high-volume music systems and noisy vehicle silencers during festivals, weddings and other public gatherings. Excessive noise, particularly at night, can disturb students, elderly people, patients and other residents.

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