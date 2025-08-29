Meghalaya to Produce 550 Doctors Annually by Mid-2030s, Says CM

Correspondent

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday chaired a review meeting in Tura, highlighting that while the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved 90% completion, nearly 20% of households still lack water supply, and reaffirming that once the Tura and Shillong Medical Colleges are operational alongside USTM, the state will produce over 550 doctors annually.

“Tura Medical College is nearing completion, and we’re committed to starting classes at Shillong Medical College by September 2025. With Shillong, Tura, and USTM colleges fully operational, Meghalaya will produce over 550 doctors annually, a major step forward in strengthening our healthcare system,” Sangma said. On sports development, he stressed grassroots engagement: “Our focus will be on building from the grassroots, starting at the village and block levels. We discussed organizing regular tournaments and promoting diverse disciplines, including chess, athletics, and indigenous sports.” Addressing gaps in JJM coverage, he directed corrective action. “While JJM reports show 90% completion, nearly 20% of households still lack water supply. Have directed a state-wide audit of all FHTCs to identify and rectify gaps to ensure no household is left behind.” Framing the objective of such reviews, Sangma added: “These reviews are not just to get updates but to identify challenges, find solutions together, and ensure projects stay on track for timely delivery. Our focus remains clear, address bottlenecks, improve delivery, and put citizens at the heart of every decision.”

