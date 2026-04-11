Meghalaya to Revise Adhoc Teacher Pay, Fund UPSC Prelim Qualifiers

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday announced two concrete steps to strengthen the state's education system — a revised pay structure for Adhoc and SSA teachers taking effect on May 1, and a new financial support scheme for students who clear the UPSC preliminary examination.
The announcements were made as part of what the Chief Minister described as a broader, ongoing reform agenda aimed at fixing structural gaps in school education and improving Meghalaya's showing in national competitive exams.
Sangma confirmed that a decision taken earlier to reform the pay structure for Adhoc and SSA teachers is now ready for implementation.
"On May 1, the Adhoc and SSA teachers will receive their first revised pay structure. That will be a great moment for the education system," he said.
He expressed hope that the revision would translate into visible improvements in educational outcomes across the state.
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On the civil services front, Sangma acknowledged that improving Meghalaya's performance in UPSC examinations remains a priority concern for the government.
To that end, he announced a new programme providing direct financial assistance to students who clear the UPSC preliminary examination — a stage that often filters out candidates before they can access quality coaching for the mains.
"I am starting a programme where we will financially support students who have cleared the prelims. We will provide financial assistance to them from the government side," he said.
Beyond the new financial scheme, Sangma pointed to a wider support ecosystem the government is working to build.
Coaching, training, and financial support are already being extended across various districts, he noted. An online civil services preparation programme, which had been launched years ago but was discontinued during COVID-19, is also being revived and restructured.
He also highlighted a grassroots push in Garo Hills, where religious organisations have begun running civil services training programmes with government backing.
"I think society as a whole and the State as a whole must work together to make this happen," Sangma said.
The Chief Minister also confirmed that a separate felicitation ceremony for SSLC toppers from the Garo Hills region will be held on April 18, given the logistical difficulty of students travelling to Shillong.
"It is a small but meaningful way to motivate students," he said, adding that the government intends to make such recognition events an annual feature.
Sangma said the administration would continue to examine all facets of education quality in the years ahead, with a focus on ensuring students develop genuine conceptual understanding.