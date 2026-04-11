Meghalaya to Revise Adhoc Teacher Pay, Fund UPSC Prelim Qualifiers

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday announced two concrete steps to strengthen the state's education system — a revised pay structure for Adhoc and SSA teachers taking effect on May 1, and a new financial support scheme for students who clear the UPSC preliminary examination.

The announcements were made as part of what the Chief Minister described as a broader, ongoing reform agenda aimed at fixing structural gaps in school education and improving Meghalaya's showing in national competitive exams.

Sangma confirmed that a decision taken earlier to reform the pay structure for Adhoc and SSA teachers is now ready for implementation.

"On May 1, the Adhoc and SSA teachers will receive their first revised pay structure. That will be a great moment for the education system," he said.

He expressed hope that the revision would translate into visible improvements in educational outcomes across the state.

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