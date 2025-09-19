Meghalaya: Tourist taxi association calls off strike after assurance of talks

Correspondent

Shillon: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMITA) has called off its indefinite strike after an emergency meeting with East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner R.M. Kurbah at the DC’s office in Shillong. The agitation, which had continued for the past two days against outside vehicles ferrying tourists to local destinations, was withdrawn after the district administration assured the association of a meeting with the state’s top leadership.

Balajied Jyrwa, spokesperson of AKMITA, said, “Following the assurance of the Deputy Commissioner that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with ministers from Home, Tourism and Transport, will be meeting the association on Tuesday to hear about their demand, the association decided to call off their strike.”

He added, “As the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association was in indefinite strike against outside vehicles going to tourist spots, this agitation was going on for the past two days, and today, from the administration side, specifically from the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills office, they have called us for an emergency meeting to discuss the issues that we have. Accordingly, we discussed our demands and made them understand. From the government side also,, they have agreed that on Tuesday, we will be having a meeting with the Minister of Tourism, Transport, and Home and maybe also the CM of Meghalaya. So we will be having these meetings; that’s why we are calling off the indefinite strike until Tuesday, when we have a meeting to come to a conclusion with the state government. That’s why we are here today.”

The association said it will await the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting with the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers before deciding on its next course of action.

