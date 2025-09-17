Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma reshuffles MDA 2.0 cabinet, drops 8 ministers

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday executed the first cabinet reshuffle of the MDA 2.0 government, dropping as many as eight ministers in what is being read as a decisive political manoeuvre to recalibrate coalition equations, regional representation, and intra-party balance. The rejig, which marks a mid-term reset, has seen both veterans and fresh entrants sharing space in the new-look cabinet, signaling Sangma’s attempt to consolidate governance while walking the tightrope of coalition commitments.

Talking to media persons, Sangma underscored the compulsions and calculations that shaped his move. “There were a multiple factors, Number one, there was a very clear understanding with our coalition partners, that as per their internal party decisions, I will be willing to accept their suggestions and move forward as per the Coalition Partners desires and whatever politically they want to, whatever step they want to take. So when it came to the Coalition Partners, I had stuck with my commitment of the number of cabinet berths that I have given to them and I have to mention this year today, of course, that in spite of the fact that today the National People’s Party has a majority on its own, we have 33 MLAs, but I was very particular that when we have given a commitment to our Coalition Partners, we will not break that commitment and hence, whatever commitment was given in 2023. In spite of the political scenario changing in the state, and in NPP getting sufficient numbers, we stuck with that commitment.”

Sangma further clarified that the reshuffle was not a unilateral purge but a product of prior understanding within coalition ranks. “When it came to the respective Ministries which were held by certain Coalition Partners, we have gone ahead after discussion with them and some of them already had an understanding that they will be changing the ministers in midway. So that understanding was there in some of them. So based on that they went ahead and in some cases they discussed the matter within the party and came back to me.”

The Chief Minister also admitted that intra-party arithmetic and regional compulsions dictated NPP’s own internal changes. “When it came internally to the National People’s Party, we have a large number, we have 33 MLAs and hence for us to be able to give adequate representation to regions and areas was very important for us. Today, we have from North Garo Hills four MLAs and hence we felt it appropriate that there should be representation from North Garo Hills. In Ri Bhoi District also we have four MLAs out of the five MLAs and there was a strong representation as well as a desire by the people of Ri Bhoi that there should be representation from the cabinet, from the Ri Bhoi District also. So, these are the multiple factors and different factors were considered and based on which we have made the decision. Of course, this is not an easy decision for us. It’s not a very simple decision for me. There are obviously challenges when we go ahead with this decision. They will always be certain people who feel different ways. But we have tried to look at all the aspects. I have discussed very deeply with many, many leaders, the party. And based on that, we have taken the decision. And as I said, swearing in has now been completed. And I personally, I’m very satisfied with this. And now we will work for the next two and a half years to complete the remaining agendas that we have from the different Ministries ministers.”

Also Read: Meghalaya bids final farewell to Dr. DD Lapang with full State Honours

Also Watch: