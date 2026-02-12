Meghalaya: Two more arrested in Thangsko illegal coal mine blast case

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The investigation into the fatal explosion at an illegal coal mine in Thangsko intensified as East Jaintia Hills Police arrested two more mine owners, including the alleged principal operator of the site where the blast occurred. Officials described the development as part of an expanding probe into the network behind the unlawful operation.

Police identified the prime accused as Process Dkhar @ Prakash, a resident of Sutnga in East Jaintia Hills, and suspect him to be the main operator behind the illegal mining site. They identified the second arrested person as Tensing Suchiang of Umlawang village in the district.

The fresh arrests come amid sustained action by the district police following the explosion that claimed lives and brought renewed attention to illegal mining practices in the coal belt of East Jaintia Hills.

Meanwhile, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar informed that the court earlier remanded two other accused coal miners - Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pordung village and Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village - to 14-day judicial custody.

Also Read: Meghalaya Shuts 34 Illegal Coal Mines in EJH Crackdown