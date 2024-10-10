Meghalaya: Two Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested in East Khasi Hills

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills police on Wednesday arrested two suspected drugs peddlers.

According to district Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Nongtnger, based on credible intelligence, the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), East Khasi Hills, Shillong in collaboration with Mawlai Police Station intercepted one Tata Sumo coming from Guwahati towards Shillong at Banalari Showroom, Mawlai and apprehended Abdul Mukit (43) of Kamramganj, Assam and Sawrupananda Mohanta (38) of Cachar, Assam.

The police recovered and seized five soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing- 57.51 grams, four mobile phones, one EPIC card, one PAN card, two ATM cards, and one driving licence from the duo.

In this connection, a case is being registered at Mawlai Police Station and further investigation is currently underway. “This successful operation highlights the unwavering commitment of East Khasi Hills Police in its efforts to combat and eradicate drug trafficking within the state,” Nongtnger said.

