Meghalaya: Two-way traffic on Umiam bridge starts

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has informed that the works at Umiam Dam has been completed and the full opening (both ways) of the road over the Dam was finally done from 6 am on Tuesday.

However, only vehicles upto 4MT (max) shall continue to be allowed to ply over the Umiam Dam until further orders. It may be mentioned that the repair of the bridge on the Umiam Dam started on July 14, 2023 under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Programme (DRIP).

State Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal informed that the cost of repairing the bridge over the Dam was done at a cost of Rs. 19.9 crore. Mondal informed that the work has two components one is that dam and the other is the bridge above the spillway.

“As far as the traffic is concerned on the bridge and dam the portion where retrofitting work of the bridge is required is completed and further retrofitting may require that we will decide later on if it is required at all. For the present scope of work it is completed,” the Power Minister stated.

On the dam, Mondal said that almost all the works on the top surface is completed but in the gallery portion grouting has to be done but this will not hamper the movement of traffic.

