Meghalaya: UDP fields V.G.K. Kynta for Shillong bypoll amid internal dissent

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Thursday announced senior lawyer V.G.K. Kynta as its candidate for the forthcoming Shillong Parliamentary constituency by-election, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest involving major political parties in Meghalaya.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh announced the candidature after a meeting of party leaders in Shillong. The decision, however, triggered internal dissent, with Shillong City District UDP secretary Tirot Sing Suchiang alleging that the selection process lacked adequate consultation with party workers.

The bypoll is expected to witness a contest among UDP candidate Kynta, Voice of the People Party's Batskhem Myrboh, National People's Party's D.R.L. Nonglait and Congress candidate Vincent H. Pala. The BJP is also likely to field a candidate. The election was necessitated following the death of sitting MP Ricky A.J. Syngkon on February 19, 2026.

Lyngdoh said the party selected Kynta after extensive discussions over the past two months and expressed hope for support from regional and national parties. He said the UDP aimed to field a candidate who represented the aspirations of the people of the constituency.

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