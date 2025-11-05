Meghalaya: UDP to weigh options as new Northeast regional front takes shape

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As political currents in the Northeast begin to shift, Meghalaya's United Democratic Party (UDP) is taking a measured stance on the proposed new regional alliance being spearheaded by National People's Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma. The key regional ally in Meghalaya's MDA 2.0 government has, interestingly, distanced itself from reports of a new political front emerging in the Northeast, asserting that it has not been informed of any such move.

The emerging political entity, which also includes prominent leaders such as Daniel Langthasa from Assam's Dima Hasao and former BJP leader Mmhonlumo Kikon from Nagaland, aims to create a stronger and more unified voice for the region.

Speaking on the matter, senior UDP leader and Cabinet Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said, "If the regional entity is formed, we will see what their ideas and programme are, because our main concern as the United Democratic Party is, as much as possible, the rights of the people of Meghalaya. We will try to see that Meghalaya develops and that the interests of local indigenous people are served in the state of Meghalaya."

Rymbui further clarified that the UDP, which had earlier withdrawn from the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), has not yet held any internal discussions on joining or supporting the proposed front. "As of now, since it is a new thing, we have not sat within the party and cannot speak on that," he stated, reiterating that "for us, the interests of the indigenous people of the state are paramount."

