Meghalaya: Metbah Lyngdoh quashes rift talk, calls UDP reshuffle a collective call

SHILLONG: All is not well within the United Democratic Party (UDP)—or so the political undercurrents suggest. The recent cabinet reshuffle, which saw outgoing ministers Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla make way for party president Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui, has set tongues wagging about a possible rift in the regional powerhouse. The reshuffle, politically loaded and delicately balanced, has sparked speculations that factional discontent is simmering beneath the party’s united façade. Paul Lyngdoh’s conspicuous absence from the Raj Bhavan swearing-in ceremony added further fuel to the narrative, with sources insisting that the former tourism minister was far from pleased with his sudden exit. Paul himself admitted to being caught off guard, describing the development as a personal setback.

However, Metbah Lyngdoh—newly sworn-in cabinet minister and UDP president—moved quickly to douse the flames of speculation, insisting that the decision was neither unilateral nor divisive but born of collective party consensus. “See, I want to make it very clear, it is not the decision of Lahkmen Rymbui or the decision of Metbah Lyngdoh as the president; the function of the party is always very inclusive. Till today we are what we are, and as a party it is because of the teamwork that we have with very good coordination and good understanding. That’s why we could; if you look at all the 12 MLAs, we are very much intact. We may have our different opinions and views, but those don’t mean that we have differences. So as of today, whatever decision that we have made for me to take over as minister and Bah Rymbui is the decision of the party, which was witnessed by each and every stakeholder of the party. I am confident that they are happy, but the best thing to do is for you to ask them. They are part of the decision, and whatever decision is made is the decision of the party. Not the decision of the president,” Metbah told reporters.

Pressed further on whether the reshuffle might fracture the UDP’s internal cohesion, Metbah struck a statesman-like tone. “My wholehearted and sincere effort right from day one when I took over as president is to ensure that the United Democratic Party should be united as one. It stands today as the united party because of the teamwork,” he said.

Dismissing speculations that ministerial performance had anything to do with the reshuffle, Metbah categorically denied merit-based considerations. He warned that linking the move to performance would only invite unnecessary controversies, reiterating that the UDP remained intact and driven by collective decision-making.

