Meghalaya: Umsning Block Tests Readiness with 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Drill

SHILLONG: A high-intensity earthquake simulation at the Umsning C&RD Block office put multiple government agencies through a full-scale emergency response drill, stress-testing their readiness for a 6.9-magnitude tremor and its cascading impacts.

The exercise formed part of an extensive disaster-preparedness training programme led by the Block Development Office in coordination with the District Disaster Management Office, Ri-Bhoi. The session opened with a detailed briefing on command structures, operational protocols and frontline responsibilities during high-impact natural disasters. Disaster management officials from Nongpoh delivered tactical inputs on rapid-response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination when seismic events strike.

Fire and Emergency Services followed with a rigorous fire-safety module, drilling participants on evacuation procedures, containment techniques and standard operating procedures during fire outbreaks triggered by structural collapse or electrical failures.

Civil Defence instructors provided hands-on demonstrations in basic search-and-rescue drills, casualty extraction and immediate first-aid stabilization, equipping participants with essential field skills critical in the golden hour of disaster response.

Senior officers, including A. Marthong, Block Development Officer; J. Mawthoh, District Disaster Management Officer; S. Mawlong, Assistant Conservator of Forests; and I. Islaam, Officer-in-Charge of Umsning Police Station, joined personnel from the Health Department, Forest Department, Umsning Range and Umsning Police Station for the capacity-building exercise.

Culminating in a full mock drill, the 6.9-magnitude earthquake simulation recreated building damage, structural hazards and emergency evacuation scenarios, offering a real-time test of the district's preparedness, response coordination and resilience under pressure.

