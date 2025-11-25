Meghalaya: Young legal minds partner with police in Ri Bhoi traffic awareness initiative

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Traffic management is not the responsibility of the police alone - it is a moral duty shared by every citizen. Nongpoh town witnessed a striking reminder of this on Monday, as traffic police were joined by an enthusiastic group of law students from Mahatma Gandhi University, 13 Mile, Byrnihat, in a rare and inspiring display of civic participation.

Amid the morning bustle, the students stood shoulder to shoulder with traffic personnel, signalling vehicles with clear 'stop' palm gestures, upward-facing 'go' signs and slow-down notices - turning what could have been a chaotic rush hour into a remarkably orderly flow. Their presence quickly became the talk of the town as residents watched young citizens step into a role typically reserved for uniformed officials.

As part of the day's programme, the students also attended an interactive awareness session at Nongpoh Police Station, where officers briefed them on key traffic regulations and important provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The session covered not only rules but also the legal consequences of violations - an eye-opener for many who may one day interpret these laws in courtrooms.

During the interaction, the students expressed strong appreciation for the Ri Bhoi Police, acknowledging their relentless efforts in checking traffic violators, tackling unlawful activities and ensuring public safety on and off the roads. They noted that the tireless service of the police has played a key role in maintaining law and order across the district.

Their words of encouragement echoed through the police station, lifting morale among officers and personnel. The students wrapped up the programme with a spirited slogan - "Im slem Ri Bhoi Police" (Long Live Ri Bhoi Police) - a heartfelt tribute from young legal minds to the frontline force that keeps Ri Bhoi safe.

Speaking about the initiative, VS Rathore, Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi District, said the police, with the support of residents, continue to push road safety awareness.

"It was held in Nongpoh town. The students are from Mahatma Gandhi University, and the university took the initiative. It is part of road safety awareness. There was a session for experience sharing," said SP Rathore, who, along with his team, has been working tirelessly to promote safer roads.

In fact, the latest trends indicate that through a series of sustained initiatives, the Ri Bhoi District Police have successfully reduced the number of road accidents - a testament to community cooperation and consistent awareness efforts.

