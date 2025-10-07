Meghalaya: Uncertainty grows in Garo Hills as TMC MDCs mull exit ahead of GHADC polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With political realignments gaining momentum ahead of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, uncertainty looms large over the fate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the region, as several of its sitting Members of the District Council (MDCs) are unlikely to contest under the party’s banner.

Speculation is rife that the opposition TMC may witness a major churn before December, with as many as seven MDCs reportedly waiting for directives from their leader, Dr. Mukul Sangma. However, sources within the party revealed that “the MDCs are not likely to contest under the TMC banner,” hinting at possible political realignments in the coming weeks.

While Dr. Mukul Sangma continues to maintain a stoic silence, refusing to disclose his next move, his loyalists have categorically denied any plans to join the Congress under Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H. Pala. “We don’t have any faith in Vincent Pala,” said one of the MDCs, asserting that reuniting with the Congress was not an option. The MDCs have also ruled out aligning with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), leaving observers guessing about their next course of action.

Meanwhile, Pala’s prolonged absence from the state had triggered murmurs of a leadership vacuum within the Congress. Rumours of the MPCC chief taking a backseat were swiftly dismissed by Pala, who clarified that his stay abroad was due to “family responsibilities.” Since his return, the Congress leader has reportedly intensified his groundwork, convening a series of strategic meetings as part of the run-up to the GHADC elections.

As the political chessboard of Garo Hills begins to shift, the silence of Dr. Mukul Sangma and the guarded stance of his MDCs have only deepened the suspense—leaving both allies and adversaries guessing about the next big move in Meghalaya’s evolving power play.

Also Read: Several sitting MDCs in touch with Congress, says Vincent Pala

Also Watch: