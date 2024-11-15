Meghalaya: Union Education Ministry Forms Committee To Investigate Alleged Mismanagement In NEHU

SHILLONG: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) amid the rising tensions and ongoing protests at the university.

The Union ministry announced its decision in an official order on November 14, citing "serious concerns raised by students, student associations, and media reports."

The decision is a reaction to the hunger strike that frustrated students have initiated over the past few days. The agitating students had also locked down the university on November 6.

The students have raised demands, including the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, the registrar, and other officials.