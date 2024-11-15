Meghalaya: Seaplane Demo Launched at Umiam Lake

A correspondent

Shillong: The Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who is on a two-day visit to Meghalaya, on Thursday attended a Seaplane Demo launch at Umiam Lake, Ri Bhoi district and expressed admiration for the natural beauty of Meghalaya, aptly known as the “Abode of clouds.” He attended the launch along with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for making this event possible and highlighted the demonstration’s importance as both a technological achievement and a tribute to India’s connectivity vision.

Reflecting on the inaugural seaplane journey taken by the Prime Minister in 2020 from the Statue of Unity to Ahmedabad, the Minister noted that this was not just a symbolic flight but a powerful message on unity and accessibility.

The Minister stated, “Seaplanes have the unique potential to connect hard-to-reach destinations, boost tourism, and uplift local economies across the nation. Today’s demonstration embodies the spirit of cooperation between the Central Government and Meghalaya under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.”

During his address, the Minister outlined new initiatives to make seaplane operations accessible and efficient under the UDAN scheme focused specifically on seaplanes. With new guidelines allowing for smoother operations, including non-scheduled operator permits and eliminating the need for water licenses at water aerodromes, the Ministry aims to make seaplanes a regular feature of India’s aviation landscape.

Additionally, Naidu underscored the potential for seaplanes to foster tourism, especially in Meghalaya. “With Meghalaya’s breathtaking landscape, seaplane connectivity can attract tourists not just from India but from around the world, transforming the state’s tourism sector,” he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Congress Awaits Speaker’s Decision on Petition Against MLAs Merging with NPP

Also Watch: