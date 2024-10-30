Shillong: 207 Job Aspirants Get Appointment Letters in 'Rozgar Mela'

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textile Pabitra Margherita addressed the gathering at Rozgar Mela 2024 held on Tuesday celebrating the new beginnings for thousands of young aspirants and underscoring the government’s commitment to a prosperous, self-reliant India.

“Today is not just an event,” the minister said. “It is a celebration of hope, new beginnings, and limitless possibilities. This is a day where dreams take flight, and the future of our youth shines even brighter,” he further added. He highlighted how the Rozgar Mela reflects the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat fuels India’s growth journey.

As part of this initiative, over 51,000 appointment letters were distributed nationwide, placing young individuals in diverse roles across various ministries and departments. “This is a promise made by our Prime Minister to ensure no one is left behind on our journey toward a developed and prosperous India,” the Minister said.

In Meghalaya 207 appointed letter were distributed among the aspirants, of which 191 are from the Department of Post, 15 from the Railways and 1 is of NIT Meghalaya. In Shillong, young achievers from Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam gathered to mark this milestone, showcasing the government’s dedication to reaching every corner of India, including the vibrant and resource-rich Northeast.

Exhorting the youth for dedication in their service, the minister said, “This day is not about statistics, it is about you. You are ambassadors of our government’s vision for India. Your integrity, dedication, and commitment will be the foundation of our nation’s growth, our motherland India’s growth,” he said.

In a message to the candidates and their families, the minister extended his warmest congratulations, calling the occasion a proud moment for the nation. He encouraged all to work together to build a future that is prosperous, inclusive, and full of opportunity for every Indian.

Speaking to the media after the event, Margherita termed the Rozgar Mela an incredible event organized across 40 different locations in India, including right here in Meghalaya. “I am proud to see hundreds of successful youth gathered, eager to embrace their new roles. It fills me with joy to witness candidates expressing appreciation for the government’s efforts”, he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya Govt Hikes 3 Pc DA Of Employees

Also Watch: