Meghalaya unit of BJP for Nongrang as next Director General of Police

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the state government to consider appointing Idashisha Nongrang (1992 batch IPS) as the next Director General of Police (DGP) of the state. According to Chief Spokesperson of the BJP state unit Mariahom Khrarkrang, all the three names recommended by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment of Meghalaya DGP, Nongrang are good.

Kharkrang who is himself a former cop before taking voluntary retirement said that he had worked with Nongrang and found her to be competent. “She will be the best candidate to lead our police force,” he added.

The state BJP spokesperson said that the party had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma but since he is not in town they would meet him as soon as he is back in the capital.

According to him Nongrang is best suited for the post, considering she is one amongst the recommended senior most officers and has vast working experience with Meghalaya Police. “Her upright nature and commitment to duty is well known; as a direct consequence, she commands unparalleled respect amongst the officers and men of the force,” Kharkrang added. “We took this initiative as we strongly believe that a lady tribal officer, who was born and brought up in Meghalaya, should lead the state police as she would better understand the various intricacies and cultural nuances of the state, which is a vital necessity in performing police duties,” he said. Apart from Nongrang the other two names recommended by the UPSC are RP Meena (1993) and Deepak Kumar (1994).

