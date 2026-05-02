Meghalaya Unveils Rs 2,900-Crore Push to Create 20,000 Jobs, Boost Wages for Workers

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government is moving towards the path of economic growth with over Rs 2,900 crore worth of projects under implementation and a sustained push for infrastructure-led expansion, underscoring a model of development that directly benefits labourers and the working class, even as the State is giving Rs 525 per day for unskilled labour, making it the third highest in the country after Karnataka and Goa.

Addressing a gathering of construction workers, labourers and stakeholders, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the State's development trajectory is being anchored in inclusivity, ensuring that large-scale investments translate into tangible livelihood gains. "Meghalaya is the second fastest growing economy in the country consistently maintaining a growth rate of 10% with more than 5000 projects worth Rs 2900 Cr being implemented creating 20000 jobs for the people," he said, adding that the economic vision is aligned with the target of building a $10 billion economy that benefits all sections, particularly the working class.

Highlighting wage reforms, he said, "Meghalaya is giving Rs 525 per day for unskilled labour whereas making it the third state in the country to give the highest rates for unskilled labour after Karnataka and Goa." He further added that with the implementation of Rs 2,900 crore worth of projects, beyond infrastructural growth, labourers are direct beneficiaries, ensuring that development translates into employment generation and income security.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the State's labour welfare mechanisms, noting that the labour cess collected stands at approximately Rs 400 crore. "This labour cess that is a 1% levy collected on the cost of construction is used to generate funds for the welfare boards to provide health, accident, pension and education benefits to registered workers and labourers," he said, urging wider registration among workers to access these benefits.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to equitable growth, he said, "Today I want to thank everyone of you present here for all your contributions in taking our state forward and we are here today to recognise and appreciate your hard work and sacrifices." He added, "Today we further extend our support to our labourers and workers by launching various welfare initiatives and frame work that protect, strengthen, uplift and empower our labourers and workers by combining direct relief, livelihood support and educational advancement building an ecosystem where the families that power our development are themselves empowered to rise with it."

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