NPP Mulls Rajya Sabha Nominee from Meghalaya as Garo Hills Leaders Rally Behind James Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the term of sitting Rajya Sabha member Wanweiroy Kharlukhi set to conclude on 21 June 2026, internal discussions within the National People's Party have gathered momentum. A section of leaders from Garo Hills has strongly pitched for James Sangma as the party's nominee for the Upper House, indicating early political positioning ahead of the impending vacancy.

Sources indicated that a section of the NPP leadership from the Garo Hills region has pushed for Sangma's candidature, citing the need for a more vocal parliamentary presence. Explaining the rationale, the sources said, "We want someone to debate in the Rajya Sabha."

Even as Sangma's name continues to gain traction within party circles, another NPP leader, while confirming the development, remarked, "There cannot be smoke without fire."

Reiterating that the demand reflects the sentiment among Garo Hills leaders but has yet to receive formal approval from the party leadership, sources added, "This is what we, the NPP leaders from Garo Hills, are demanding, but the final decision has to be made by the party leadership."

The developments assume significance as Kharlukhi, who represents Meghalaya in the Rajya Sabha, has already made it clear that he will retire from politics at the end of his tenure, setting the stage for a crucial decision within the ruling party.

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