Tripura: Police Seize Italian Pistols and Ammunition in Agartala Ahead of Civic Polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Police arrested three persons and seized three Italian-made pistols, 50 live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition and six magazines during an operation at Battala in Agartala on Wednesday evening, raising concerns ahead of the civic body elections scheduled for November 27. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Pannalal Sen said personnel from West Agartala Police Station and Battala Town Outpost laid a trap following secret information about a suspected arms deal in the busy commercial area. Around 7 pm, plainclothes personnel noticed the suspicious movements of three persons and cordoned off the area.

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