Meghalaya Village Wins National Award For Water Conservation

SHILLONG: Khliehrangnah village located in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills has brought laurels to the state by bagging the third spot in the Best Village Panchayat category at the 5th National Water Awards 2023.

This recognition acknowledges the state's effective handling of community-driven water management.

The award ceremony was conducted at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and was attended by President Droupadi Murmu. The awards were distributed by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil to 38 winners across nine categories, including best state, district, and urban local body.