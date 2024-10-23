Meghalaya Village Wins National Award For Water Conservation

SHILLONG: Khliehrangnah village located in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills has brought laurels to the state by bagging the third spot in the Best Village Panchayat category at the 5th National Water Awards 2023.
This recognition acknowledges the state's effective handling of community-driven water management.
The award ceremony was conducted at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and was attended by President Droupadi Murmu. The awards were distributed by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil to 38 winners across nine categories, including best state, district, and urban local body.
Village headman Lamluti Langstang and MBMA Executive Director Gunanka DB collected the honour on behalf of Khliehrangnah, which happens to be a part of the Community-Led Landscape Management Project (CLLMP) funded by the World Bank.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the way in which the community has managed its water resources in a sustainable manner. CM Sangma also shed light on the significance of close coordination between the government and the community in managing its resources.
