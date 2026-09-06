Meghalaya: Vincent H. Pala questions 100-hectare mining norm, pending applications

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former Shillong MP and Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H. Pala has accused the Meghalaya government of keeping scientific mining applications pending for seven to eight years while imposing a 100-hectare threshold that, he alleged, prevents local mine owners from obtaining licences.

His remarks came after Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma urged the Centre to reconsider the 100-hectare requirement and reduce the threshold to a level feasible for local mine owners while maintaining safeguards for workers and the environment.

Pala said the State government could modify the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and send a proposal to the Centre instead of merely holding discussions in Delhi. He questioned why only two of 18 applicants had received permission for scientific mining, alleging that files had remained pending for years.

"There are 18 people who applied for scientific mining. Only two of them have got [permission]. For the last seven-eight years, the government has sat on the file," Pala said.

He advocated reducing the threshold to 4.5-5 hectares, arguing that smaller mining areas would make clearances easier at the State and regional levels. Pala alleged that the 100-hectare criterion was discouraging applications and favouring only a few large landholders.

He also rejected the government's reference to a draft proposal, saying the existing law should be implemented without further delay. Pala urged the State government to process pending applications instead of waiting for another proposal.

"As long as this draft proposal is going on, why not give licence to the 18-19 people who have applied," he said.

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