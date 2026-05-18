Vincent H Pala Predicts Fierce Multi-Cornered Contest in Shillong Bypoll

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With political parties intensifying preparations for the upcoming Shillong parliamentary bye-election, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president and the State Congress’ recommended nominee for the contest, Vincent H. Pala, predicted that the electoral battle would witness a fiercely contested multi-cornered fight, with several regional and national parties expected to field strong candidates.

Projecting the election as one of the most competitive contests in recent years, Pala said the bypoll would not remain confined to a straight contest between the Congress, VPP and NPP, but would also see the active participation of other political players including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the United Democratic Party and Independent candidates.

“I see the bye election to the Shillong Parliamentary seat will be multi cornered contest, BJP hopefully Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai will contest, he is strong though BJP trying to crush the Christians but Christians also voted for BJP,” Pala said.

Expressing confidence that more political players would enter the fray, he said, “I am very confident that another candidate will come, a new party will come, and they will come strongly. Not only BJP or the Congress, but NPP, UDP and definitely there will be an independent, VPP, so the election will be a multi cornered contest.”

Pala acknowledged the electoral strength of rival parties, particularly the ruling National People’s Party, while also pointing to shifting political dynamics within the State ahead of the by-election.

“Definitely NPP will be strong because they are in the government, NPP candidate was in Congress with us. Voice of the people’s party candidate Batskhem Myrboh is also not new, he is the spokesperson of VPP,” he said.

Referring to changing public perceptions and evolving voter preferences, Pala maintained that no political party could solely depend on its past electoral performance.

“Definitely I think VPP is not what VPP was before, it may not be like before. Same thing NPP will not be like before, even the Congress what was it before may not be same because there is a change in candidates, the parties may be the same but the public will have more choice and more options,” he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Aqua Adventure Regatta 2026 concludes at Umiam Lake