Meghalaya: Voice of the People Party in no hurry to foray into Garo Hills

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said that the party is not in a hurry to make a foray into Garo Hills although some respectable people from that region who wants to tread the path of integrity has expressed desire that it should put up a candidate for the Gambegre by-poll.

“We want people (in Garo Hills), like in Khasi Hills, to support us not hastily, even though some think so, but people understand on what principles the party was formed. If we go to the Garo Hills we will explain to them,” Basaiawmoit said.

He also pointed out that leaders from various corners of the northeast had voiced their appreciation of the principles of the VPP.

He informed that some indigenous leaders from Tripura want to meet the VPP leadership, the party has met the ZPM a political party from Mizoram and also indigenous leaders from Assam. “There is a feeling among the different indigenous tribes of the region that there is a need to stand together to protect our identity,” the VPP president said.

Basaiawmoit also said that recently when he was in New Delhi, during the oath taking ceremony of Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon, he told the Parliamentarians of the region should work together since many laws of the Union government is against the culture and way of thinking of the indigenous people.

He also said that the VPP will try to reach out to the other regional parties in the northeast.

On whether the VPP will contest the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, he said that as of now the party will concentrate on the 2028 Assembly elections.

“However we cannot predict what developments we may see in the next few days or months,” Basaiawmoit added.

