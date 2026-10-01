Meghalaya, WFP Renew Food Security Partnership, Focus on PDS Reforms

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday strengthened their partnership on food security and nutrition with the signing of an amendment to their existing agreement in New Delhi.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Meghalaya Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodious Dkhar at the WFP headquarters. Commissioner and Secretary of the Department, Pravin Bakshi, signed on behalf of the Meghalaya Government, while WFP India Representative and Country Director Elisabeth Faure signed for the UN agency.

The renewed partnership will focus on strengthening food security systems in Meghalaya through cooperation, innovation and capacity building, with particular emphasis on reforms in the Public Distribution System, supply-chain optimisation, digital innovation and beneficiary services.

The collaboration between Meghalaya and WFP began in 2022 and has also covered institutional capacity building. The latest agreement is aimed at further supporting the State's efforts towards Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to achieve Zero Hunger.

The Meghalaya delegation at the signing included Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs I. Mawlong, Under Secretary B. Syiemlieh and OSD S. K. War. WFP was represented by Ankit Sood and Rodrick John.

Also Read: Mizoram seizes drugs worth Rs 846 crore, arrests 930 peddlers in 8 months